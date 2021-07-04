Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,770 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Washington Federal by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

