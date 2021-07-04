BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.00% of Level One Bancorp worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

LEVL stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

