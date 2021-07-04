BlackRock Inc. Acquires 97,168 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.21% of Cabaletta Bio worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABA. Mizuho began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $210.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

