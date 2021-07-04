Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SFE opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

