BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

CLSK stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

