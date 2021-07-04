BlackRock Inc. Buys 51,550 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Parke Bancorp worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

