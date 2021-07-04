BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.39% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.93. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

