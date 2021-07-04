Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.