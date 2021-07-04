Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 252,599.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orange by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orange by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 77,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $3,877,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

