$226.44 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post $226.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $238.41 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $82.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $942.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $876.70 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.96 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

