Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,642,750.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.