AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

POWW opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $630.21 million, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of -0.66. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMMO (POWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.