Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

GMBL stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

