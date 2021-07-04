BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,624,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Romeo Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $8,996,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

NYSE:RMO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Romeo Power Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

