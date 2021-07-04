Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE VNT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

