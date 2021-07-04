Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 70,193 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1,297.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

