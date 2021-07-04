Idea Men, Llc Sells 275,412 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $9,903,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of GDRX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.27. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.