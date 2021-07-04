Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

