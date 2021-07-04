salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,898,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

