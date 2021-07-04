The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report sales of $76.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

