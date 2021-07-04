Desjardins Raises Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$5.75

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

KRRGF stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

