Heineken’s (HEINY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

