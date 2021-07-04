Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.