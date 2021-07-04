Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $45.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of GPS opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35. The Gap has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

