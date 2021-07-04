Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 205,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

