Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 883,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 709.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 1.46. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

