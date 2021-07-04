Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $379.00

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 34723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.50 ($4.76).

Several research analysts recently commented on MOTR shares. Libertas Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of £329.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Chris Morgan bought 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

