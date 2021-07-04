San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 20.7%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 135,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 117,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

