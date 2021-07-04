IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 126,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,954 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.