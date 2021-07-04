Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 9,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,011,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of -29.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratos AB bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.