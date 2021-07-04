St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,508.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) and last traded at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71), with a volume of 576088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,410.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

