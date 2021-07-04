WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.37 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $952.89 million, a P/E ratio of -57.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

