Robert W. Baird Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $33.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

