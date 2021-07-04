Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pearson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

