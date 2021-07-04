Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
