Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HMY. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

