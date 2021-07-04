Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

