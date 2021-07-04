Contrasting Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) & Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Thai Airways International Public alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Thai Airways International Public and Delta Air Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Air Lines 0 6 12 0 2.67

Delta Air Lines has a consensus price target of $50.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Volatility & Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Delta Air Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion N/A -$387.77 million N/A N/A Delta Air Lines $17.10 billion 1.65 -$12.39 billion ($10.76) -4.10

Thai Airways International Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delta Air Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines -102.96% -249.42% -11.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.