Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIGRY. HSBC lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

