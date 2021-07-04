Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

BIREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

