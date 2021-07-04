Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock valued at $54,817,398. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

