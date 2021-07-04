CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMAX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

