Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

