Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ENI by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

