Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid balance sheet and liquidity position keep supporting the company's initiatives to undertake strategic acquisitions, which are expected to continue enhancing service offerings and expanding global footprint. The company’s efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on the back of earnings strength. Hence, this will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, higher operating expenses might hurt bottom line to some extent.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

RJF stock opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.