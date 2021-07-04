Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Grows By 39.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWAPY opened at 25.10 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 29.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

