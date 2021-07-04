Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Declines By 20.0%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSCC opened at $0.28 on Friday. Waterside Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

