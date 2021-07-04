Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Drops By 30.3%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 244.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $399.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.18. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.