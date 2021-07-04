Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.