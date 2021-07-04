Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
