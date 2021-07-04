Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

