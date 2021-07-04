Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REMYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.